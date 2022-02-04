With an eye to win their fifth World Cup, the Indian U 19 team is all set to take on England in the finals of the Under 19 World Cup. The finals of the match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday, February 5. In this article, we shall be speaking about the preview of the match. England qualified for their first ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup final since 1998. India U19 vs England U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Final Preview: IND Eye Record 5th Title.

India went on to beat Australia by 96 runs and thus made way into the finals of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup. Yash Dhull had scored 110 runs in the semifinals of the match. Whereas, England brushed past Afghanistan and registered a win by 15 runs by the DL method. It was the bowlers who actually did a fine job for the Three Lions and this led to their win. Now, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game.

IND U19 vs ENG U 19 Head-to-Head

India U19 and England U19 will be locking horns with each other for the eighth time. India dominates the head-to-head meetings as they have emerged victorious on five occasions with England winning twice.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Indian skipper Yash Dhull is obviously one of the key players for the team. Vicky Ostwal, who has been the highest wicket-taker for India, is also a key player. For England, George Bell and Rehan Ahmed hold the key to success.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Mini Battles

There will be a few exciting battles to watch out for in the finals of the India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 final match. The fans are looking out for a battle between Vicky Ostwal and George Bell. Rehan Ahmed vs Yash Dhull will be yet another battle to look out for.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final Venue and Match Timing

The finals of the U19 World Cup 2022 will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on February 5, 2022. The match will begin at 06.30 pm IST.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India U 19 vs England U19 of Under 19 World Cup 2022 Final match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights. It will provide a live telecast of select matches and it is no surprise that India vs England U19 Super League Final match will be available on TV. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide a live telecast of the IND U19 vs ENG U19 cricket match

IND U19 vs ENG U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final Likely Playing Xis

India Likely Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England Likely Playing 11: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

