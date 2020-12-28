India and Australia will face each other on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 28, 2020 (Monday). Following stumps on Day 2, India are in a commanding position as they have taken an 82-run lead in the game and still have captain Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming details can scroll down below for more details. Virat Kohli Praises Ajinkya Rahane and Team India After Brilliant Display Against Australia At MCG.

Ajinkya Rahane was sensational on the day as the 32-year-old smashed his 12th century in Test cricket, first as a captain, leading India to a brilliant position in the match. Australia were sloppy in the field and will be hoping they can tighten up in field and bowling as the hosts look to make a comeback into the game. Ravindra Jadeja is also closing in on a half-century as he has stitched up a 100-run partnership with the skipper. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane Century Puts Visitors in Commanding Position.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will be live from December 27, 2020 (Sunday) with day 3 starting at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia Test series on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. So fans can watch day 3 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test match live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 3. The Test matches will not be live on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users. Sony TEN 3/HD will live telecast the game in Hindi.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Australia, live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream day 3 of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match 2020 Day 3 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs Australia 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 3 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test match. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the radio commentary.

