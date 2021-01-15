Despite having a depleted bowling line-up, India put an impressive fight against Australia in the fourth Test's opening day at the Gabba in Brisbane. Debutant T Natarajan was brilliant in particular as he dismissed set batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in quick succession, bringing India back in the hunt. While he scalped just two wickets in the day, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was quite convinced that the left-arm-pacer has got his third wicket in the form of Aussie skipper Tim Paine. Just a few overs before the end of day's play, an away-going delivery from Natarajan went right past the outside edge of Paine's bat. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Highlights Day 1.

Although the Aussie captain couldn't read the delivery well, he was safe as there wasn't any outside edge. To the contrary, wicket-keeper Pant, who took the alleged catch, was convinced that Paine had nicked the ball. Despite not getting any support from his teammates, the southpaw appealed for the catch which didn't impress the umpire. The 23-year-old didn't stop here as he further urged his skipper Ajinkya Rahane to go for a review. The cucumber-cool Rahane rejected his plea as he was sure that the DRS call would go in vain. While Pant was disappointed, Rohit Sharma – who was fielding at first slip – laughed at the youngster's over-excitement. Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled With Funny Memes After Accidentally Hitting Rohit Sharma.

Here's The Video Of the Incidence!!

Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/p4kHh536IZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia finished Day 1 at 274/5 with Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) being the two batsmen at the crease. The game is certainly poised at the moment which makes the second day to watch out for. While the hosts will at least aim to go past the 350-run mark, India will like to scalp the remaining five wickets as soon as possible.

