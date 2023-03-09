India's confidence is a bit rattled after Australia's fighting victory in the 3rd Test of the four-match series at Indore. India will be licking their wounds as they look to pounce on Australia when they two fierce competitors will face each other in the 4th and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series started with odd heavily tilted towards India and they lived up to the expectations taking a 2-0 lead in the series. But throughout the series, the Indian batters have barely scored any runs and it finally costed them in the Indore Test when they couldn't cross 200 in either innings. Despite Shubman Gill playing instead of KL Rahul, he failed to provide any impact and Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann bulldozed through the Indian middle and lower order. The Indian spinners also weren't as much effective in the Indore Test as well, specially Ravichandran Ashwin. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also admitted that India has to improve on both their batting and bowling fronts to win the 4th Test. Mohammed Shami, after getting rested in the 3rd Test, is all set to return for the final Test. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Australia on the other hand have found their mojo back. Pat Cummins being unavailable has worked well for them with Steve Smith, who reads the subcontinent conditions really well, leading the team. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green being available also settled their combinations to the bit. The batters have seemingly adapted to the conditions now and with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head looking to take the attack to the opposition, they will eye a comeback in the series and make it 2-2 at the end of the 4th Test. They are most likely to go unchanged.

When Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 3 of the India vs Australia 4th Test will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 9. The first day's play in the match will start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Flip Coin for Toss, Reportedly to Do Commentary As Well.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 1?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the Live action of IND vs AUS FourthTest 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will provide the live streaming of India vs Australia Test Series 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website (with a premium subscription).

