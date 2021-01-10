Australia ended day 4 of the IND vs AUS third Test in pole position to win after taking two quick wickets and ending the day still 309 runs ahead and only eight wickets away from winning the Test. India were on 98/2 at stumps on day 4 of the Test match with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Fans reacted to the action on day 4 with various funny memes and jokes with many taking a dig at the Australia crowd for racially abusing the Indian players while some fans also trolled Hanuma Vihari for dropping catches and Rohit Sharma for getting out after hitting a half-century. Take a look at some funny memes and jokes that trended on day 4 of the India vs Australia third Test match. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights

Some fans had to be escorted out of the stadium after allegedly racially abusing members of the Indian playing XI. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were reportedly abused on day 2 and 3 and Siraj once again informed the umpires of a similar incident on day 4 (Sunday) of the Test match following which a section of fans was asked to leave the ground. Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Other Former Indian Cricketers React After Indian Players Face Racial Abuse at SCG During IND vs AUS 3rd Test.

Fans reacted to the incident and praised Siraj for standing up to them while also taking a dig at the Australian crowd for such behaviour. Take a look at those reactions, funny memes as well as reactions on what all transpired on day 4 of the Test.

Ajinkya Rahane and Jasprit Bumrah to Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari

Breaking News ( From Gupt Sources 😁 ) : Agar agli baar #Bumrah ki bowling par Pant ya #Vihari ne catch chodda to yeh hoga 😌... pic.twitter.com/JnbKb9KZ4m — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) January 10, 2021

Fans Trying to Find Hanuma Vihari's Contribution in This Match

After Three Dropped Catches - Bumrah Outside / Bumrah Inside

BUMRAH is a pure gem as he always smiles after Pant or #Vihari leaves the catch 😄😏 Bumrah outside Bumrah inside#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/S1cSUfXDDd — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) January 10, 2021

Hanuma Vihari's Contribution in This Test

Rohit Sharma After Hitting Fifty

Indian players after scoring 50 in this test match#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rsDOucX2EX — Harsh Patel🎭 (@h4rshpate1) January 10, 2021

Team India to Rohit Sharma

Australia Team Waiting for Pujara

When Pujara Comes to Bat

When Cheteshwar Pujara comes for batting ......... Aussie bowlers be like 👇 🇮🇳🆚🇦🇺#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #SydneyTest pic.twitter.com/hxFE5tVvYt — Talks of the Town (@TalksTown) January 10, 2021

Fans When Pujara is On Strike

Siraj Treating Australian Players vs How the Fans Treated Him

How Siraj treated Aussie player and how Aussie fans returning the favour 👏🏻 No wonder Virat always gives it back to you guys 🖕🏻#Siraj #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LSITUciQX5 — DeepU (@_iDeepU_) January 10, 2021

Indian Fans in Second Innings

Indian Supporters Praying for Rain on Day 5

Indian supporters getting ready to pray to the rain gods in Sydney #IndiavsAustralia #Ausvsindia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LP7kBDv3Bh — Pratik Sudeer (@Sudhir_baab) January 10, 2021

Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green's 50+ scores to set India a massive 407-run target to win or bat for more than 100 overs to save the Test and keep themselves alive in the series. Labuschagne scored 73 while Smith and Green made 81 and 83 respectively to help Australia post 312/6 dec. in the second innings.

India were guilty of dropping a few catches. In reply, Rohit Sharma (52) and Shubman Gill (31) gave India a steady opening partnership and shared 71 runs for the first wicket before both perished in quick succession.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).