Another ICC Trophy final and another poor start by the Indian cricket team, a phenomenon which is now becoming a common sight for the fans. On a green wicket at the Oval, Rohit Sharma won the toss and had no hesitation to field first. But barring a brilliant opening spell by Mohammad Siraj, the bowlers failed to turn up. The immediate goal for the Australians now will be to bat India out of the game. The second day should be much better for batting and could bring more misery for the Indians. It is important the body language of Rohit Sharma and his side remains positive and they do not concede the match early. Rohit Sharma Loses Cool, Shouts ‘Kya Yaar Tum Log B******d’ On Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Steve Smith is batting on 95 and edging towards yet another century. His grit and determination to excel at the highest stage is next to none. Travis Head has certainly shocked many with his brand of attacking cricket. When he came to bat for the Australians, the team was in a bit of bother but he went about hammering the Indian attack from the onset and changing the complexion of the match. Next up for him will be to get a double ton.

The decision to not play Ravi Ashwin seems to be backfiring for the Indians with the fourth pacer in Shardul Thakur having a below par game. The problem is that the team is leaking runs and there is not much opportunity to take wickets. India will hope Mohammad Shami can fire them back into the game with overcast conditions in the first two hours. IND vs AUS ICC WTC 2023 Day 1 Stumps: Travis Head's Century Powers Australia to 327/3, Puts Them in Driver's Seat.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch live telecast of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2 on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel will provide the free live telecast of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final as well. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for live telecasting of India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final Day 2, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch live streaming of ICC WTC 2023 final on Hotstar's mobile app and website. It looks like another tough day for India is on the cards with Australia consolidating their position further.

