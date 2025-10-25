India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India are currently engaged in a much-awaited three-match ODI series against Australia. India have already lost two matches in the series and have conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead to the hosts. With nothing to lose, they will take on Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host the IND vs AUS 3rdODI 2025 and it will get underway at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team match scorecard here. Eyes have been on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who have been out of action for a long time and are making a comeback in this series. While Rohit Sharma scored a half-century in the second ODI, Virat has remained out of form and have registered consecutive ducks. Rohit Sharma Laughs At Gautam Gambhir's Joke About Retirement After Opener Slams Half-Century During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Australia have produced an all-round performance so far in the series. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc has been on spot with the ball in hand and Xavier Bartlett has provided them support. This has made India suffocate against the new ball and as a result, India has not been able to post very competitive totals. In the second ODI, Adam Zampa shined with the ball and challenged the middle order. The batting has contributed as a unit as well. While Mitchell Marsh, Josh Phillipe shined in the first ODI, it was Matt Short and Cooper Connolly in the second. India on the other hand, has been good in patches. While the bowling attack tried their best in the second ODI, they didn't have enough in the bank to make it more tight. Shubman Gill, India's new captain, will have to aim at a better performance with the bat from his unit. Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis Return To Australia's Squad For IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025; Marnus Labuschagne Released Ahead of Final ODI.

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia National Cricket Team: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.