India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The India National Cricket Team will take on Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the second of their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday, September 24. India have started their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 campaign with a comfortable victory against Pakistan. India are still unbeaten in the competition and has won four matches so far. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have recovered well after being beaten by Sri Lanka in the group stages. They have defeated Afghanistan and started their Super 4 campaign strongly by defeating Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are now out of the race for the final and that gives Bangladesh a solid chance to qualify with two wins. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Phil Simmons Opens Up As Bangladesh Gear Up for Super 4 Clash Against Indian Cricket Team, Says ‘Every Team Can Beat India’.

India National Cricket Team have identified a set playing XI and have backed them in the competition. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been the crucial cogs for them as either of them or both have provided India with solid starts. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma have done just enough to secure victories although they are yet to face a strong challenge yet. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have got seldom batting opportunities but Sanju Samson has been a concern. Bowling has been lethal on paper with Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravathy, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah but Bumrah has looked off colour so far.

Bangladesh on the other hand, have got dividends of sending Saif Hassan to the opening in place of Parvez Hossain Emon. He along with Tanzid Hasan has given Bangladesh some steady and brisk starts. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy have carried the momentum on and the likes of Jaker Ali has provided impetus from the back end to take them to a competitive total. Bangladesh's biggest strength has been their seam bowlers in the recent past. It is yet to be known which composition they will opt for but if Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman play together along with Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain, they can be a handfool. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Retain Top Spots in Men’s T20I Standings.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib