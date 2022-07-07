The Indian cricket team is in search of some positive results after some poor displays against South Africa at home and the recent loss versus England in the one-off Test. They take on the English side this time in a three-match T20 series, the first of which will be played at Southampton. Rahul Dravid will want his team to forget about their recent failures and take on England with renewed momentum. Jos Butler becomes the full-time skipper for England in the format, with Eoin Morgan announcing his retirement and coaching the side will be Matthew Mott. Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight in India vs England 1st T20I 2022?.

Virat Kohli has had a horror 2022 so far with failures in both IPL and the Test match versus England. Another trend which has irked the fans is BCCI's emphasis on resting key players and Virat often tends to miss a lot of games. He is part of the squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I though and another poor run could see him lose his place in the T20 World Cup squad. Rohit Sharma returns for India after recovering from covid. All eyes will be on the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya, with both being in the form of their lives.

England have Jason Roy and Jos Butler as the hard-hitting batsmen with Liam Livingstone, another one known for his mighty hits. The trio could cause severe problems for the Indian bowlers, especially the slower bowlers like Yuzevndra Chahal. Chris Jordan is a T20 veteran, and the hosts will count on him for the wickets. India vs England 1st T20I 2022, Southampton Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of The Ageas Bowl.

When is India vs England 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 1st T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 10:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 1st T20I 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 1st T20I online. India have had their problems with the bowling unit against Ireland and England could exploit that to win the opening T20 game.

