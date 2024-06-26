Fans are in for a fascinating showdown between India and England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams have been impressive so far in the T20 World Cup and it is time one makes way for the other with a spot in the final up for grabs. Fans would still remember the 10-wicket defeat that England inflicted on India a couple of years in Adelaide in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal. While Jos Buttler and co will hope for a repeat of that performance, India will want to put that behind and aim at knocking out the defending champions. But while the buzz is all about cricket, there's a rain threat which looms large over this contest. IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Men’s T20WC Cricket Match in Guyana.

Several matches in T20 World Cup 2024 has been impacted by rain already and fans will dearly hope that the downpour stays away from Guyana when India and England lock horns in a tussle between titans. A day before the match, thick dark clouds covered the Guyana skies and there's a rain forecast during the time of the India vs England. Under such circumstances, fans might wonder if this match has a reserve day and in this article, we will talk about just that. IND vs ENG Match, Georgetown Guyana Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Clash at Providence Stadium.

Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2? Will India vs England Semis Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?

As said before, there remains a good chance of rain impacting proceedings in the semifinal. But unfortunately, the ICC has not allocated a reserve day for this match. Hence, if there's rain and no play is eventually possible, the match would eventually be washed out. So who goes through--India or England? India will be the team to make the final and England will be knocked out as the Men in Blue had finished on top of their Super Eight group while England ended in second place.

The ICC did not have a reserve day for this match in order to avoid travel on June 29. The match starts at 10:30 am local time and instead, the ICC has allocated four extra hours to complete proceedings in case there's rain. A reserve day for this match would have meant that the winning team would have had to play on June 28, travel to Barbados and once again be in action on June 29 in the final. The India vs England semifinal clash won't be played on the next day in case rain plays spoilsport.

