International cricket will resume in India next February when England visit the country for four Tests, three ODIs and five-match T20I series. England’s tour of India 2021 will begin with the Test series from February 7 while the day-night pink ball Test will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 24. The news was confirmed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah who stated the newly built stadium will host a couple of Test matches, including the day-night Test and also all of the fiveT20Is. India vs England 2021 Schedule Time Table Out: Full Fixtures of Five-Match Test Series With Date and Venue From India's Tour of England Announced.

“The Test series will commence on February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad from February 24,” Shah told reporters after inaugurating Gujarat Cricket Association’s indoor cricket academy. He later confirmed in a tweet later that the newly built Motera Stadium will host India vs England matches. “Inaugurated GCA's indoor cricket academy and felicitated @parthiv9 for his contribution to India and Gujarat Cricket. The new facility will add value to the state-of-the-art Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. Stadium will be ready to host #INDvsENG games in Feb-March, 2021,” wrote the BCCI secretary in a tweet. ICC Men’s ODI Rankings 2020: Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Dominate Top Slots, Jasprit Bumrah Slips.

Ahmedabad to Host Day-Night Test, 5 T20Is

Inaugurated GCA's indoor cricket academy and felicitated @parthiv9 for his contribution to India and Gujarat Cricket. The new facility will add value to the state-of-the-art Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera. Stadium will be ready to host #INDvsENG games in Feb-March, 2021. pic.twitter.com/J6r0CN2RMc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 10, 2020

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed England will play a five T20I series when they visit India in February next year. He had also revealed England’s tour of India will be a full-fledged tour of four Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is. Shah confirmed that the five T20Is, apart from the day-night Test, will also be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championships and the final series for both teams to qualify for the final of the Championships, which will be played at Lord’s in June 2021. India are currently in Australia and are set to play the Aussies in a four-match Test series.

Following the Australia series, India will prepare to host England, who are set to tour Sri Lanka before they visit India. India are also set to visit England next August for a five-Test series which will be played at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, the Oval, and Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.

