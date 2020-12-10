The International Cricket Council has announced the latest ODI rankings a short while ago. We have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on number one and two respectively. Sharma is five points ahead of Babar Azam who is now on number three of the points table. Meanwhile, Australia’s Aaron Finch who had been the highest scorer for Australia has jumped places and is now in the top five. Talking about the bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who had claimed the second spot has now lost one place and is now on number three. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the one who is now on number two of the latest rankings. Replace Virat Kohli With Rohit Sharma As Captain! Fans Storm Twitter, Demand Change in Captaincy Following India’s Series Defeat Against Australia.

The Men's ODI rankings were shared on the official handle of the International Cricket Council. Aaron Finch who had recently feature in the three-game ODI series against Indian has scored 114 in the first ODI. This was followed by scores of 60 and 75 and this helped him up to a career-best tally of 791 points. He features on number five position of the rankings.

🔸 One 💯, two fifties 🏏 249 runs at 83 Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was the top run-scorer in the #AUSvIND ODIs, has moved into the top five in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2ZSH5fDCW — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood, who picked up six wickets at 30 during the #AUSvIND ODI series, has moved to No.6 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings 🙌 FULL RANKINGS ➡️ https://t.co/lRP67a820b pic.twitter.com/5wZrViPhcU — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

The all-rounder's list has Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan who is standing at the top of the table with 373 points with Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan on number two of the tally.

