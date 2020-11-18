The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their home schedule for 2021 and they are set to take on India in a five-match Test series in the August-September window of the next year. The Three Lions are currently in South Africa, gearing up for a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the Proteas, which is scheduled to start later this month. England to Tour Pakistan for Historic T20I series for First Time in 16 Years, to Play Two-Match Series in October 2021.

According to the schedule released by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the first game of the five-match Test series is scheduled to start on August 4, 2020, at Trent Bridge. Lord’s, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford, will be hosting the remaining four games of the tour. India vs Australia 2020–21: Shikhar Dhawan’s Preparation in ‘Full Swing’ Ahead of ‘Important’ Tour (Watch Video).

ENG vs IND 2021 Schedule

Match Date Venue 1st Test 4-8 August Trent Bridge 2nd Test 12-16 August Lord’s 3rd Test 25-29 August Emerald Headingley 4th Test 2-6 September Kia Oval 5th Test 10-14 September Emirates Old Trafford

England were the first team to restart cricket after the coronavirus enforced break as they hosted West Indies for a three-match Test series. Following that, the Three Lions hosted Ireland and Australia in limited-overs series. The World Champions after along home series, will now play away and are currently in South Africa.

Meanwhile, India haven’t played competitive cricket since the enforced lockdown but will return back to action away to Australia. Virat Kohli’s team are set to take on Australia in a full-fledged series which includes three T20I games, three One-Day internationals and four Test matches.

