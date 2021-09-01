With the five-match series reading 1-1, both India and England are heading for the fourth game. The match starts on September 2, 2021, at The Oval, London. Right before the game, the BCCI announced the squad for the match. We have Prasidh Krishna who has been added to the squad and then Ravichandran Ashwin makes way into the game as Ravindra Jadeja had injured his knee during the third Test while fielding. In this article, we shall speak about the weather and the pitch report for the match over the next five days. So there's not much of a chance of rain hampering. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: BCCI Confirms Prasidh Krishna’s Addition to Indian Squad for the Upcoming Match.

However, with the precipitation leave reading 25 percent both on Saturday and Sunday, rains could hamper the match during these days. However, it could be a passing spell that might not stay for a long time. The weather will be cloudy. The cloudy weather is expected to keep the pacers on their toes. Temperature is expected to hover around 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. Now let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for the Oval (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

Runs, runs and runs is something that is written all over the pitch. Traditionally the pitch supports batsmen and one can only expect a plethora of runs on the board. Also, the pitch offers assistance to pacers owing to the weather condition, Spinners might get some assistance later as the match progresses and also the pitch could slow down a bit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).