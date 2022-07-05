England are closing in on a historic chase against India at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The day five of the 5th rescheduled Test is upon us and exciting finish is on the cards. England after being set 378 as target responded well on day four and at stumps were 259/3 with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow batting on 76 and 72 respectively. The hosts now need 119 more runs to win and level the series 2-2. But what about Birmingham weather forecast for July 05? Will it rain on day 5 of Ind vs Eng rescheduled Test? Find out the Birmingham weather forecast for day five, that is July 05, Tuesday. What is BazBall? Know All About England’s New Approach to Test Cricket Under Coach Brendon McCullum.

The rain intervened on the first three days of the Test match, but on day 4 there was no rain and full day’s play was possible. Now that England need 119 more runs to win, so at maximum they will need two more sessions to chase down the required runs. Even if Indian bowlers can make early inroads the action on day five is not expected to go past the two sessions. Meanwhile, as per the Birmingham weather forecast available there is no chance of rain today, July 05. However, overcast conditions with cold weather is the forecast. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Take England Close To Record Chase As India End Day 4 on Backfoot.

Birmingham Weather Forecast Today

Source: accuweather.com

England will be eyeing their highest successful chase in Tests. In 2019, during Ashes, England chased down 359 against Australia at Leeds. So, in the BazBall era England will be desperate to stay their authority with a record chase.

