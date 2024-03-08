‘Stick Your Chest out…’ Joe Root Delivers Emotional Speech While Presenting Jonny Bairstow With His 100th Test Cap at the Start of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th England player to play 100 Test matches as his side took on India in the Dharamshala Test. Jonny Bairstow also reached the landmark of 6000 Test runs.

Mar 08, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Joe Root delivered an emotional speech in the England team huddle as he presented Jonny Bairstow his 100th Test cap before the fifth Test against India at Dharamshala. The two cricketers have played a lot at Yorkshire and Root was picked to honour Bairstow with his special cap. Before presenting the cap, Root delivered a speech, where he lauded Bairstow's achievements in the England shirt and also recalled their time at the Yorkshire academy. Root also lauded Bairstow's character and said that he has made his family proud. The speech was followed by Root hugging Bairstow and handing him his 100th Test cap. ‘Yeh Badhega Aage’ Dhruv Jurel Accurately Predicts Ollie Pope Stepping Out of His Crease Against Kuldeep Yadav, Pulls Off Stumping Next Ball During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Joe Root's Speech for Jonny Bairstow, Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

’ for Spreading Fake News Related to PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Court and ECI">PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘MBT News C’ for Spreading Fake News Related to PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Court and ECI
