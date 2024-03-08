‘Stick Your Chest out…’ Joe Root Delivers Emotional Speech While Presenting Jonny Bairstow With His 100th Test Cap at the Start of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Joe Root delivered an emotional speech in the England team huddle as he presented Jonny Bairstow his 100th Test cap before the fifth Test against India at Dharamshala. The two cricketers have played a lot at Yorkshire and Root was picked to honour Bairstow with his special cap. Before presenting the cap, Root delivered a speech, where he lauded Bairstow's achievements in the England shirt and also recalled their time at the Yorkshire academy. Root also lauded Bairstow's character and said that he has made his family proud. The speech was followed by Root hugging Bairstow and handing him his 100th Test cap. ‘Yeh Badhega Aage’ Dhruv Jurel Accurately Predicts Ollie Pope Stepping Out of His Crease Against Kuldeep Yadav, Pulls Off Stumping Next Ball During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Joe Root's Speech for Jonny Bairstow, Here:

Not a dry eye in the huddle 🥲 As emotional and as special as these incredible cap presentations come 🧢 🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 💯 @jbairstow21 🤝 @root66 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8bsG87EH4B — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 7, 2024

