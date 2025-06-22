After a disappointing Day 1, the England national cricket team have showcased a fightback on the second day of the ongoing first Test match against the India national cricket team in Leeds. Earlier, Team India were bundled out for 471 runs after they lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. There was a little rain delay before the start of England's first innings. After the resumption, speedster Jasprit Bumrah removed Zak Crawley early. Bumrah continued to create chances in the early hours, but Indian fielders didn't hold on to them. Ben Duckett was dropped twice early on, and he went on to make 62 before Bumrah castled him. Towards the day's end, Jasprit Bumrah came back and removed veteran Englishman Joe Root. The day belonged to Ollie Pope, who slammed his ninth Test century in Test cricket and second against Team India. Ollie Pope remained unbeaten on 100 runs as England reached 209-3 at stumps on Day 2. The hosts are trailing by 262 runs. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal Shine With Brilliant Centuries As Team India Crosses Over 350-Run Mark Against England.

England Scored 209–3 at Stumps on Day 2

Stumps on Day 2 in Headingley! England move to 209/3, trail by 262 runs. 3⃣ wickets so far for Jasprit Bumrah ⚡️ Join us tomorrow for Day 3 action 🏏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OcNi0x7KVW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2025

