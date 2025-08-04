India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team are moments away from ending the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as defeated. The side started the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, trailing the series 2-1. Had it not been a doomed end to Day 4, it would have already been 3-1. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The England national cricket team need just 35 runs more to win the Test match at The Oval. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Team India baffled in the first innings, getting bundled for only 224. Hosts England also looked dull, managing only 247 in their first innings. In the second innings, the visitors tried hard, posting 396. With a minor lead in the first innings, England has to chase a target of 374 to seal the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The English side has already scored 339/6. Team India bowlers tried hard to scalp wickets, but the middle-order batters Joe Root and Harry Brook stood as pillars, helping their side already have a hand on the win.

Jamie Smith batting at two runs from 17 balls, with Jamie Overton, batting at 0 from eight balls, will be opening the batting for the England cricket team on IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. A win looks easy for the hosts, but Team India bowlers still have a minor chance, but it will require some good spells to pick four wickets in no time, as only 35 runs remain, 34 for India to protect to draw level in the series. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Joe Root Says Injured Chris Woakes Is Ready To Bat on Day 5 if Needed, Says ‘He’s Desperate To Do What It Takes’.

IND vs ENG 2025 Playing XI

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue