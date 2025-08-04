04 Aug, 16:09 (IST)

Out! You miss and I hit for Prasidh Krishna. Bowls a yorker which goes through the defence of Josh Tongue and cleans him up. The edges were missing and Prasidh bluffed him with a yorker. England are in trouble now as injured Chris Woakes comes out to bat.  Tongue b Prasidh 0(12).

04 Aug, 15:51 (IST)

Out! Mohammed Siraj provides the breakthrough again. Jamie Overton was always the LBW candidate and he made sure that he comes across to tackle the ball outside off and then brough the one in to trap him in front of wickets. India are the front runners with England having only an injured Chris Woakes to come next.  Jamie Overton lbw b Siraj 9(17).

04 Aug, 15:39 (IST)

Out! Massive blow for England and India are strongly in the game. It is the big wicket of Jamie Smith and England are down to their last reserves of batting now. Mohammed Siraj was troubling him a lot taking the ball away from him. Smith danced down the track to make way with the swing but failed and got a nick. India are on top now. Jamie Smith c Dhruv Jurel b Siraj 2(20).

04 Aug, 15:26 (IST)

As expected, England go for the heavy roller ahead of the match. The roller pushes the moisture deep into the surface and can also sometimes close the cracks or indentations that have been opening up for the last few days. The effect of it might last for 40 mins to 1 hour and England will want to convert their chances during that phase.

04 Aug, 15:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the India vs England fifth Test 2025 at Oval. Well, our prediction of Day 4 being the last didn't go well as the game hung in balance when rain forced play to be abandoned on Day 4. England need 35 runs and have four wickets in hand. India will be making one last push to level the series. Stay tuned for some exciting action, live score updates and commentary. 

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The Indian cricket team are moments away from ending the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as defeated. The side started the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, trailing the series 2-1. Had it not been a doomed end to Day 4, it would have already been 3-1. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The England national cricket team need just 35 runs more to win the Test match at The Oval. Will It Rain in London During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Team India baffled in the first innings, getting bundled for only 224. Hosts England also looked dull, managing only 247 in their first innings. In the second innings, the visitors tried hard, posting 396. With a minor lead in the first innings, England has to chase a target of 374 to seal the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The English side has already scored 339/6. Team India bowlers tried hard to scalp wickets, but the middle-order batters Joe Root and Harry Brook stood as pillars, helping their side already have a hand on the win.

Jamie Smith batting at two runs from 17 balls, with Jamie Overton, batting at 0 from eight balls, will be opening the batting for the England cricket team on IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. A win looks easy for the hosts, but Team India bowlers still have a minor chance, but it will require some good spells to pick four wickets in no time, as only 35 runs remain, 34 for India to protect to draw level in the series. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Joe Root Says Injured Chris Woakes Is Ready To Bat on Day 5 if Needed, Says ‘He’s Desperate To Do What It Takes’.

IND vs ENG 2025 Playing XI

India National Cricket Team Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue