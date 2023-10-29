OUT! The whole Ekana Cricket Stadium has been stunned to silence as David Willey has dismissed Suryakumar Yadav! The right-hander wanted to play a big shot through the covers but like the others, failed to connect it properly with Chris Woakes taking a good catch in the deep. A big wicket this and India can fall 20-30 short of the eventual target here. Suryakumar Yadav c Chris Woakes b David Willey 49(47)
Suryakumar Yadav holds the key for India here in these last six overs of the innings. The right-hander has to go berserk in this time of the innings and India might target something around 250-60, which would be a challenging score to chase.
OUT! Mark Wood has dismissed Mohammed Shami with the right-hander nicking the ball behind. India are in danger of being bowled out without completing their overs. Mohammed Shami c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 1(5)
OUT! Adil Rashid has struck again, this time his victim being Ravindra Jadeja! The left-hander was struck on his pads and the umpire gave it out after which the southpaw opted for a review. The replays showed the ball clipping the leg stump and since it was the umpire's call, Jadeja will have to depart. Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Adil Rashid 8(13)
Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav are out there in the middle and now their tests begin as they hope to take India to a competitive score here. Both players are more than capable of clearing the fence at ease and it would be interesting to see how much India get in these remaining 10 overs.
OUT! Rohit Sharma has been dismissed and Adil Rashid has struck! The Indian captain wanted to go big but did not connect it as nicely as he would have liked. Liam Livingstone got under the ball and took the catch but a part of the outfield came off as he landed. He seemed to have hurt his knee here. Rohit Sharma c Liam Livingstone b Adil Rashid 87(101)
India's bid to get to a big total has been dented by KL Rahul's dismissal and now, a lot of things rest on Rohit Sharma and new batter Suryakumar Yadav. This partnership has the potential to take India to a competitive score and it will be a big test for the home side.
OUT! KL Rahul has perished in a manner similar to that of Virat Kohli! He came down the track and wanted to go big but did not find the connection at all. Instead, he slices it up in the air and Jonny Bairstow completes a simple catch. England have bounced back! KL Rahul c Jonny Bairstow b David Willey 39(58)
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have led a strong fightback for India in this match and the Indian captain has led from the front. England hit India early but these two have steadied the ship and now, have started to play their shots. This stand has ticked along nicely and is looking very good.
IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 awaits exciting cricketing action as the two sides of this edition are set to clash against each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on October 29. India have been dominant in the last five games they have played. They have shown all-round performance in all three departments to pile up wins one after the other and secured two big wins against Australia and arch-rivals Pakistan. England on the other hand have suffered terribly as they have failed to perform in four out of their last five matches. They have been making big mistakes and failed to secure the points available and now face the challenge of India.
India will still be without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as injured himself during the clash with Bangladesh and will need a little more time to recover. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are the contenders to take his place while Mohammed Shami is back in the bowling attack replacing Shardul Thakur who was expensive in his last match. Rohit Sharma has been in great form and he has given India consistent good starts in powerplay. They will need it against England as they pose a significant threat even if they are struggling.
England, on the other hand, has failed to have any great outcome in this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 edition, after suffering defeat in their opening match, England bounced back against Bangladesh, but that was the only positive result in England's favour. Reece Topley is ruled out of the tournament because of his thumb injury. Brydon Carse has taken his spot for the remaining matches. The combination of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's spin can be dangerous for the Indian batters on Lucknow's pitch. England's top-order batters need to get themselves back to take something out of the upcoming fixture.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood