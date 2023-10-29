IND vs ENG Live Score Updates: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 awaits exciting cricketing action as the two sides of this edition are set to clash against each other at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on October 29. India have been dominant in the last five games they have played. They have shown all-round performance in all three departments to pile up wins one after the other and secured two big wins against Australia and arch-rivals Pakistan. England on the other hand have suffered terribly as they have failed to perform in four out of their last five matches. They have been making big mistakes and failed to secure the points available and now face the challenge of India. India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs ENG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

India will still be without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as injured himself during the clash with Bangladesh and will need a little more time to recover. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are the contenders to take his place while Mohammed Shami is back in the bowling attack replacing Shardul Thakur who was expensive in his last match. Rohit Sharma has been in great form and he has given India consistent good starts in powerplay. They will need it against England as they pose a significant threat even if they are struggling.

England, on the other hand, has failed to have any great outcome in this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 edition, after suffering defeat in their opening match, England bounced back against Bangladesh, but that was the only positive result in England's favour. Reece Topley is ruled out of the tournament because of his thumb injury. Brydon Carse has taken his spot for the remaining matches. The combination of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid's spin can be dangerous for the Indian batters on Lucknow's pitch. England's top-order batters need to get themselves back to take something out of the upcoming fixture.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c)(wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood