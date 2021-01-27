England toured India in 1951/52 for the first ever five-Test series between the sides. After three drawn Test matches, England won the fourth, at Kanpur, to go 1-0 up in the series. Then India rode on Vinoo Mankad's match haul of 12/108 and hundreds from Pankaj Roy and Polly Umrigar to win their first Test match. Vijay Hazare was the Indian captain. India vs England Series Part 4: Damp Summer, Fresh Faces, New Captains, 1946

With 34 wickets at 16.79 and 223 runs at 31.85, Mankad towered above his teammates throughout the series. At Madras, Mankad took 8/55 in the first innings to bowl out England for 266. Roy (111) and Umrigar (130 not out) then gave India a lead of 191, following which Mankad (4/53) and Ghulam Ahmed (4/77) bowled out England for 183. India vs England Series Part 3: Merchant-Mushtaq Dazzle Amidst Controversies, 1936

The first Test, at Delhi, was the last of Vijay Merchant's illustrious career. He signed off with 154, then an Indian record. Hazare (164 not out) went past him later in the innings.

