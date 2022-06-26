A second-string Indian team takes on Ireland in the 1st T20 at the Village Stadium in Dublin with the team still looking at its combination with not much time left for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hardik Pandya will lead the team and the mercurial all-rounder will hope to have the same kind of impact he had at Gujrat Titans this year in the IPL. The Indian team will also be under the guidance of stand-in coach VVS Laxman with Rahul Dravid engaged with the senior team in England as they gear up for the rescheduled fifth Test match. For opposition Ireland, this series brings an ideal opportunity for them to play competitive cricket against a marquee side and they will be geared up for it. Ireland versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:00 PM IST. IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Ireland Cricket Match in Malahide

Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert are two uncapped players included in the Ireland squad and could make their debuts against India. Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie at the top of the order like to attack from the onset and the former in particular can be devastating in this format. In the bowling department, George Dockrell with his four overs of spin needs to have a good game considering the Indians play spinners well.

Ishan Kishan had a good series against the Proteas at home recently and another noteworthy outing for the Men in Blue could see him cement his place in the T20 World Cup squad. Dinesh Karthik will keep for the visitors in the absence of Rishabh Pant and given his performances in the past few months, he definitely is India’s player to watch out for.

When is India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Ireland 1st T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on June 26, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs IRE cricket match has a scheduled start time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 08:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs IRE T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs IRE 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs IRE match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs IRE T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland 1st T20I online. India start as the favourites to win the game and it will take a special effort from the Irish boys to get a positive result.

