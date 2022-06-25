After a fascinating comeback against South Africa, India would be aiming to add to their momentum and confidence when they take on Ireland in the first of a two-game series on Sunday, June 26. The match would be played at the Malahide Cricket Clun and is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). For the first time, Hardik Pandya would be donning the captain's hat for India after his impressive leadership skills helped Gujarat Titans clinch the IPL 2022 title in their maiden season. The team would have a lot of young faces, especially in the batting department. Suryakumar Yadav's return to the team is indeed no less than a big boost with the likes of Rahul Tripathi waiting in the wings to make his debut after an impressive IPL 2022. In the bowling department, there's a chance that the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik finally get to make their debut for the national team. IND vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Ireland 1st T20I 2022 in Malahide

Ireland on the other hand, would be relying heavily on the experience of Paul Stirling to get them off to good starts in the powerplay. Skipper Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher are some of their players to watch out for. India had emerged victorious the last time these two sides competed in a T20I series.

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India have clearly been dominant when it comes to head-to-head records vs Ireland. The Men in Blue have won all three matches that they have played against Ireland so far.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan would be important players for India in this game. Ireland, on the other hand, would bank a lot on Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Hardik Pandya's battle with Curtis Campher and Paul Stirling's duel with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, early on in the innings would be a joy to watch. Both these battles could determine the outcome of this match.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on June 26, 2022 (Sunday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 08:30 pm.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs Ireland match live on the Sony Sports network. The IND vs IRE 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Sony Sports network channels. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs IRE 1st T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of the game.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson/Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Stephen Doheny, Andy McBirnie, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

