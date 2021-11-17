India would be going up against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match affair at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm. India have a point to prove after a disappointing show in the T20 World Cup 2021 where they crashed out in the Super 12 stage while New Zealand would be eyeing a win to soothe some pain from that loss to Australia in the final in Dubai, few days ago. Both teams would have different personnel though. For New Zealand, it would be Tim Southee, who would take up the leadership role after Kane Williamson opted out of this series. India on the other hand, would see a new era unveil with new T20I captain Rohit Sharma taking full-time charge of the side and head coach Rahul Dravid at the helm of affairs. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV and Online

Fans used to making teams on Dream11 would know that a captain fetches double points while the vice-captain multiplies points x1.5 times. Having said that, let us take a look at the recommendations for the captain and vice-captain's slots for this match. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs New Zealand: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Jaipur

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain would be a good pick for the role of leading your fantasy teams. Rohit Sharma showed why he was such a destructive batsman in this format in India's last three games at the T20 World Cup 2021 and now with the added responsibility of a captain, he is expected to lead from the front with the willow in hand. Cricket fans know that if he gets going once, there are very few bowlers who can stop him.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Tim Southee

New Zealand's new captain for this series Tim Southee would be a good choice as the vice-captain of your fantasy teams. The veteran right-arm quick bowler quietly had a decent T20 World Cup 2021 campaign where he ended up with eight wickets from seven games. As a matter of fact, he forged a crucial bowling partnership with Trent Boult as the duo led New Zealand's bowling attack from the front. He is likely to continue with the same role in this T20I series and his performance would be crucial for New Zealand's chances of toppling the hosts.

IND vs NZ Likely Playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Playing XI: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill (vc), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

