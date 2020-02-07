India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2020

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Twitter/BCCI)

After facing a 0-5 humiliating loss against India in the T20Is, New Zealand made a terrific comeback in the 50-over format and won the first ODI by four wickets. With this win, they have also gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match affair and a win in the next encounter will seal the deal for them. The second ODI will be played on February 8 at the Eden Park in Auckland and a lot is in the stakes for both the teams. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs NZ match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Ross Taylor was the chief-architect of New Zealand’s victory in the previous game as he smashed a brilliant hundred and helped his side chase down a mammoth total of 348 runs. Well, he wasn’t the only number four batsman to smash a ton in the first ODI as Shreyas Iyer also reached the landmark. Well, the series is still alive and both the sides must leave no stones unturned to win the next match.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Choosing KL Rahul (IND) as the wicket-keeper of your team should be a no-brainer while New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham (IND) can be the other wicket-keeper in your team.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ross Taylor (NZ) and Henry Nicholls (NZ) played match-defining knocks in the previous game and hence, deserve a place in your team. From the visiting side, centurion from the previous game, Shreyas Iyer (IND) should be picked while Prithvi Shaw (IND) should be your last batsman.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction All-Rounders – James Neesham (NZ) is certainly the ideal for the all-rounder’s spot in your dream11 team.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Coming to the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Tim Southee (NZ) and Navdeep Saini (IND) are the ideal choice to fill the last four slots.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Tom Latham (IND), Ross Taylor (NZ), Henry Nicholls (NZ), Prithvi Shaw (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), James Neesham (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Shami (IND), Tim Southee (NZ), Navdeep Saini (IND).

Well, there’s nothing which KL Rahul can’t do on a cricket field at the moment and can be picked as captain of your side while Ross Taylor should be chosen as vice-captain.