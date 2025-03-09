After days of some intense and thrilling action, it all comes down to India and New Zealand as they square off against each other in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The Dubai International Stadium will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9. Both teams have deservedly stood out as the best and hence find themselves just one win from the ultimate glory, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. India have had a perfect campaign so far, winning all their matches in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and doing so with some impressive performances behind them. The last time India and New Zealand met in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, it was Varun Chakaravarthy, who, featuring in the tournament for the very first time, made the difference with a splendid five-wicket haul. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Dubai.

New Zealand too have had a memorable campaign where they registered wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh and later South Africa in the semi-final. The Black Caps' victory over South Africa was arguably their best performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and they head into this contest on the back of a lot of confidence. Well, so does India after having eliminated Australia, beating them in the semi-finals. Who will come out on top on March 9?

Dubai Weather Report

Just like it has been throughout the tournament, the Dubai weather for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to be great for a game of cricket. There is absolutely no sign of rain whatsoever and fans can enjoy a good IND vs NZ contest with the temperature hovering between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

There have been reports that the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played on the same pitch that was used for the IND vs PAK match at this same venue on February 23. If the reports are to be believed, batting is going to be tough like it has been in these conditions throughout the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Teams will look to make the most of the first powerplay and score as many quick runs as possible with the field restrictions in place. As the game progresses, spin bowlers will get more assistance from the pitch. Both India and New Zealand have splendid spin bowlers and how they fare will be something to look forward to. A score in the region of 280-290 might be a good one on this pitch.

