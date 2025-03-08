India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India and New Zealand, two of the best teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will take on each other in the final. Both these teams have lived up to the standard of being billed as among favourites and now, stand just one win away from lifting the coveted title. The India national cricket team, by far, has had a 100% win record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing victories in all their group matches and it was followed by a wonderful performance against Australia in the semi-final, the highlight of which was a chasing masterclass from Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and his men have been equally good in all three departments and will aim at dishing out another solid performance and win what would be a third ICC Champions Trophy title. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Top Five Players To Watch Out in Finals India vs New Zealand Clash.

New Zealand by no means can be underestimated. The Black Caps and his men have played quality cricket all throughout the tournament and arguably their best performance came against South Africa in the semi-final where centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson helped them set a massive total and later, the bowlers led by captain Mitchell Santner thwarted the South Africa batters and took the team over the line, despite a fighting century from David Miller. New Zealand will now look to overcome heavyweights India and have their name registered as one of the forces to be reckoned with, in world cricket.

The India national cricket team had come out on top the last time these two teams met in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Group A clash saw Varun Chakaravarthy run through the New Zealand national cricket team's batting order, registering a five-wicket haul and stamping his authority on the competition. While India are expected to field an unchanged playing XI from their victory over Australia in the semi-final, the same cannot be said for New Zealand who are sweating on Matt Henry's injury. The most experienced fast bowler in the New Zealand national cricket team's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is doubtful as per reports and Jacob Duffy has been kept as his standby. Will the outcome be the same once again or would New Zealand find a way to tackle India's spin threat in Dubai? IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Shubman Gill Ready To Give Himself ‘More Time’ in Summit Clash vs New Zealand.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have met each other in ODIs for a total of 119 times till now. India have an advantage when it comes to head-to-head record in ODIs, having secured 61 wins as compared to New Zealand's 50 wins. Seven IND vs NZ matches have had no results while one was tied.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Name Virat Kohli Rachin Ravindra Varun Chakaravarthy Kane Williamson Mohammed Shami Glenn Phillips

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Key Battles

The India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final offers fans with the opportunity to witness many key battles. The showdown between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner is something fans would want to look forward to. Also, Mohammed Shami vs Kane Williamson will be another duel that could potentially determine the outcome of the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. How Rachin Ravindra plays Varun Chakaravarthy and also Ravindra Jadeja will determine proceedings in the IND vs NZ final.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Venue and Match Timing

The India national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be on Sunday, March 9. The IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss being at 2:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioStar is the official broadcaster partner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1 TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well for the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. But the IND vs NZ live streaming on JioHotstar is available only for a limited time and fans will need to purchase a subscription to watch the full match online.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XIs

India National Cricket Team XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand National Cricket Team XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry/Jacon Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke

