India and New Zealand continue to battle in the World Test Championship Final with the aim of becoming the first-ever world Test champion. Day 5 of the finale is being played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). Rain has hampered most of the play with Day 1 and Day 4 being washed out due to bad weather some play is expected to resume on the scheduled final day. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 live score along with commentary. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final: Hourly Rain Forecast & Weather Update for Day 5.

Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand clash was abandoned due to rain, and it was the second time after the very first day of the final that the entire play was washed out due to bad weather without a ball being bowled. As things stand, New Zealand will be the happier of the two sides but with the pitch and weather far from ideal, they will find it hard to bat and post a mammoth score. IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021: Rain Abandons Play on Day 4.

Devon Conway was once again the pick of the New Zealand batsmen as the left-hander scored yet another half century at the top of the order but wasn’t able to convert it into another three-figure score. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are at the crease for New Zealand but India will back themselves and hope of taking advantage of the overcast conditions and dismiss the Black Caps without allowing them to take the lead in the game.

It is likely that the reserve day (June 23) will come into play as it looks highly unlikely that we will have a result today. Both sides will be looking to take giant leaps towards victory as they aim to become the first ever World Test champion.