India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: After winning two consecutive victories, the India national cricket team are set to face the Oman national cricket team in their final Group A match at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India have advanced to the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup, and they will be looking to finish their Group A campaign by registering a hat-trick of wins. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Schedule: Format, Date, Time in IST and Venues of Next Round of Cricket Matches in Continental T20I Tournament.

The India national cricket team has played with the combination of three spinners and one specialist seamer so far. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have played as the support seamers. Oman, on the other hand, looked promising in the Asia Cup 2025, but they couldn't hold their nerves during the crunch situations, which has cost them reaching the Super Four Stage of the ongoing tournament. Oman will look to end their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a high note. Is India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf