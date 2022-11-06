The four semi-finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 are now confirmed. After New Zealand and England confirmed their spots in the semis from Group 1, India and Pakistan advanced to last four from Group 2. Interestingly, Netherlands shock win over South Africa opened the gates for Pakistan and then the Green Shirts went on to beat Bangladesh to seal their place in the final four. Pakistan were almost out of the semis race and were banking on other results to take them through. On the final day of the Super 12 round, Pakistan either needed Netherlands to beat South Africa or Zimbabwe to defeat India. However, Netherlands' upset win over Proteas early in the day, Pakistan's way to semis became clear and easier. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: Pakistan, India Qualifies for Semi-Final; South Africa Eliminated.

While New Zealand and England finished on first and second spot respectively in Group 1, it remains to be seen where India and Pakistan finish in Group 2. Currently Pakistan tops the group but if India beats Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue NZwill finish as toppers. As per the schedule, the topper of Group 1 will take on second placed team in Group 2 and similarly, Group 2 topper will face second placed team in Group 2. Check out below who plays who in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final of T20 World Cup 2022, Beat Bangladesh by Five Wickets in Super 12 Clash.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals Schedule

Date Matches Timings (IST) Venue Nov 09 Semi final 1 NZ vs PAK (most likely) 01:30 PM SCG Nov 10 Semi final 2 IND vs ENG (most likely) 01:30 PM Adelaide Oval Nov 13 Final TBD 01:30 PM MCG

As per the fixtures, the semi final 1 will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The second semis will be held at the Adelaide Oval and the final, on November 13, will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Out of the four semi-finalists, India, Pakistan and England and have won the T20 World Cup once each and New Zealand is the only team looking for its maiden title.

