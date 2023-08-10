India and Pakistan rivalry is arguably the biggest rivalry in cricket, at least in the white-ball format of late. The two neighbours don’t play bilateral cricket these days as the last series between these two took place in 2012-23 in India. The two traditional-rivals have however met each other in multinational tournaments like World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are once again scheduled to meet this year, not once but twice. And if all goes well we could witness three more India vs Pakistan contests besides the two scheduled ones. The IND vs PAK cricket matches this year are spanned across Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets in Ahmedabad: Here's When to Buy IND vs PAK Match Tickets Online.

Asia Cup 2023 takes place from August 31 to September 17. India and Pakistan are slated to meet on September 02 in the Group Stage of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A with Nepal being the third team. Two teams from Group A will advance to the Super 4 round and it is more likely that both India and Pakistan will head to the next round. So, fans will in all likelihood witness another India vs Pakistan cricket match on September 10 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. And if both India and Pakistan qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2023, we could witness the arch-rivals for the title clash on September 17 in Colombo. So, there is a strong possibility of two IND vs PAK matches at the Asia Cup 2023 if not three. ICC World Cup 2023 New Schedule Released: India vs Pakistan Officially Shifted to October 14, See Full List of CWC Fixtures After Changes.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Stage Venue Sep 02 03:00 pm Group Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Sep 10 03:00 pm Super 4* R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sep 17 03:00 pm Final** R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

* If both India and Pakistan qualify for Super 4 round.

** If both India and Pakistan qualify for the final.

After the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are set to face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. It was initially scheduled to take place on October 15. If both India and Pakistan finish in top four after the round-robin matches, we could witness either IND vs PAK semifinal or final; depending on where these two teams finish.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Stage Venue Oct 14 02:00 pm First Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad Nov 16 02:00 pm Semifinal+ Eden Gardens, Kolkata or Nov 19 02:00 pm Final++ Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

+ If both India and Pakistan qualify and face-off in the semifinal.

++ If both India and Pakistan qualify for the final.

While releasing the schedule for 2023 World Cup ICC stated that if India vs Pakistan semifinal is confirmed then Eden Gardens will host the big ticket clash. And if India takes on any other opponent in the semis then Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match. So, if the above assumptions come true we could witness five India vs Pakistan cricket matches in span of three months. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 05 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will end with the final on November 19 at the same venue.

