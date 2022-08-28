The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 2022 Asia Cup is being played in a Twenty20 International format for the second time after the 2016 edition of the event, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Team India will be entering the competition as the defending champions and will aim to win their third consecutive title and bring the total tally to eight Asian Championships. A total of six teams are participating in the competition. The teams are divided into two groups of three teams each, India and Pakistan both being in Group A along with Hong Kong. The arch-rivals will be playing their opening match against each other on August 28. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Check IND vs PAK Match List and Results in the Continental Tournament Ahead of 2022 Edition.

India vs Pakistan cricket match will once again light up Dubai as the two traditional rivals meet in the Asia Cup 2022. The last meeting between the two sides took place at the same venue during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Pakistan emerged victorious in that encounter. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 contest is expected to be a closely fought one with the Men in Blue looking to get back to winning ways against the Green Shirts. The teams have faced each other on nine occasions throughout all the competitions in the 20-over matches. As the 2022 Asia Cup will be held in a T20I format, let's take a look at their head-to-head record in T20Is. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND vs PAK H2H in T20Is

Date Winner Location Event 13/09/2007 India Kingsmead, South Africa ICC men’s T20I world cup 23/09/2007 India The Wanderers Stadium , South Africa ICC men’s T20I world cup 29/09/2012 India R.Premadasa Stadium , Sri Lanka ICC men’s T20I world cup 24/12/2012 Pakistan M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, India Pakistan in India T20I series 27/12/2012 India Sardar Patel Stadium, India Pakistan in India T20I series 20/03/014 India Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh ICC men’s T20I world cup 26/02/2015 India Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh Asia Cup 18/03/2015 India Eden Gardens , India ICC men’s T20I world cup

In their nine T20I meetings, Pakistan has managed to beat India just twice and suffered losses in the remaining seven times. Both India and Pakistan will be without their prime pacers Jasprit Bumran and Shaheen Shah Afridi respectively.

