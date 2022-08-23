The 2022 ACC Aisa Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11, 2022. This will be the 15th edition of the biennial event, originally to be held in September 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the second time, the tournament will be played in a Twenty20 International format; after the 2016 Asia Cup which was played ahead of the 2016 ICC T20I world cup. India emerged champions in the first T20I format of the Asia Cup. India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022: Check Likely XI for Men in Blue Ahead of Continental Showdown Against Archrivals

In the 15th edition, six nations will be participating in the tournament and are divided into two groups - A and B. Group A consist of the defending champions India, Pakistan, and the winner of the Oman qualifier and in Group B Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Team India will be playing their first match of the tournament against their arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Both the teams had went head to head on 14 occasions in the history of the Asia cup. Pakistan has managed to defeat India on five occasions but has suffered a loss the remaining eight times.

As these two will go head to head once again let's take a look at their history against each other in the Asia Cup:

Edition (Asia Cup) Winning Team Result 1984 India Won by 54 runs 1988 India Won by 4 wickets 1995 Pakistan Won by 97 runs 1997 - Match abandoned due to rain 2000 Pakistan Won by 44 runs 2004 Pakistan Won by 59 runs 2008 India Won by 6 wickets (group stage) 2008 Pakistan Won by 8 wickets (super four) 2010 India Won by 3 wickets 2012 India Won by 6 wickets 2014 Pakistan Won by one wicket 2016 India Won by 5 wickets 2018 India Won by 8 wickets 2018 India Won by 9 wickets

In the 15th edition, they will be facing each other for the fifteenth time. India winning on the last three occasions and as the defending champions, they will be heading into their first 2022 Asia Cup match against Pakistan. The Indian cricket team will be led by the hitman, Rohit Sharma for this T20I tournament.

