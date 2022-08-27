And finally, we are just a day away from what promises to be nothing short of an epic contest between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. These two teams don't meet in bilateral series in recent years and hence, these India vs Pakistan clashes, especially in competitions like the Asia Cup and also ICC tournaments, gain a lot of significance and hype as fans from both sides of the border wait to see their teams take on each other. India begin Asia Cup 2022 as the defending champions and could not have asked for a more exciting start than to face Pakistan in their first match. The situation is the same for the Green Shirts as well, who would aim to repeat their performance against India from the T20 World Cup last year. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Check IND vs PAK Match List and Results in the Continental Tournament Ahead of 2022 Edition

Star players Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah would be big misses for Pakistan and India respectively and both sides have braced for this challenge and prepped hard for this match. India would be boosted by the return of Virat Kohli, who looks fresh and determined, hungrier than ever. Although the star batter has not been in form, he has hardly failed to perform against Pakistan and would aim at continuing that run. For Pakistan, a lot would count on the performance of their skipper Babar Azam, who has seen a meteoric rise in stature as one of the world's best contemporary cricketers. The Men in Blue will surely be keen on avenging their 10-wicket defeat from last year while Pakistan will aim to repeat that performance.

IND vs PAK T20Is Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced each other in a total of nine matches in T20Is so far. The Men in Blue have dominated the head-to-head record with six wins while Pakistan have only two. In the Asia Cup, India once again are on top with eight wins in 14 games, while Pakistan have only five.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be focus on a lot of players from both camps in this match. For India, former skipper Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal's performance will be very crucial in this game. Pakistan on the other hand, will bank on their captain Babar Azam and Shadab Khan to come good against India, like last year. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will have many player battles. The contest between Virat Kohli and Hassan Ali will be crucial in the context of this match. Also, how Babar Azam plays Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have a say in the outcome of this match.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and PAK has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India. The live online streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain.

