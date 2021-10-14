India vs Pakistan matches have always been the cynosure for the cricketing fans all around the world. The followers have always relished the mouthwatering contest between India and Pakistan. The two nations do not play a bilateral series but have always locked horns with each other in the ICC events and the Asia Cup. These matches enjoy a great TRP and days ahead of the game, #INDvsPAK starts trending on social media. The advertisers also make sure to keep the rivalry going. Mauka Mauka Ad Returns With 'Buy 1 Break 1 Free Offer' Twist Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

In recent years, the Mauka Mauka ads have gained immense popularity. Recently Star Sports came up with the latest Mauka Mauka commercial where the face of the commercial walks to Lovely Singh’s showroom with a box of crackers. Furthermore, he goes on to state that this time Pakistan will get an opportunity to celebrate and let off these crackers. Lovely Singh then reminds the Pakistani fan that India enjoys a 5-0 record over Pakistan in T2O World Cup. He then offers two television sets so that they would at least have an opportunity to vent out their frustration on the device. With this, commercial, let’s have a look at a few memorable commercials so far.

ICC World Cup 2015

Champions Trophy 2017

Asia Cup 2018

Latest one

The last time the two teams locked horns with each other was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England where Virat Kohli and his men walked away with a thumping win of 89 runs. The match turned to be quite a blockbuster one with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 runs for India.

