South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar has words of praise for Indian ace Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the first Test of the three-match series, which gets underway on Boxing Day in Centurion. The fast bowler had made his Test debut the last time India toured South Africa and in three years' time, he has emerged as one of India's best bets with the ball and would be aiming to cause a lot of problems for the home side. Elgar, while attending a press conference, labelled Bumrah as a 'world-class' bowler who can 'exploit South African conditions.'

"He (Bumrah) is a world-class bowler. If there is one bowler who can exploit South African conditions pretty well, it would be him. But again, we don't focus on one guy. India as a whole is a pretty, pretty good side. They've been a pretty good side for the last two to three years and have toured very well of late," Elgar said. He was also effusive in his praise for Ashwin, calling him one of the best that India have ever produced. "India is a good side, they tick all the boxes. Ashwin is a quality bowler, probably one of the best off-spinners India have ever produced. We will be mindful of that, it will be a challenge to compete against them."

One of India's reasons for overseas success in Test cricket has been the lethal bowling attack and their knack of picking wickets consistently. Elgar is quite aware of that as he shares, "India has been an immensely improved bowling line up especially playing away from home as well. We're very mindful of what we're going to be up against. Being in South Africa I would like to think we're a lot more accustomed to our home conditions. So I rather be sitting here knowing that than possibly sitting in the Indian dressing room knowing that they have to face our bowlers."

Much of South Africa's bowling responsibilities would rest on Kagiso Rabada's shoulders after strike partner Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the series owing to persistent injury. Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Oliver and Rabada would be the main quick bowlers for the home side.

