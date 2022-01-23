South Africa got over the line in the 3rd ODI in Cape Toen against India as the Proteas edged the visitors by 4 runs in a close encounter. This result means that the Temba Bavuma-led side have won the series 3-0, completing a sensational whitewash over the Men in Blue. Quinton de Kock shone with the bat for the hosts as the bowlers held their nerve to lead South Africa to a brilliant series win. Anushka Sharma and Vamika Spotted Cheering For Virat Kohli During IND vs SA 3rd ODI in Cape Town (Watch Video).

After being asked to bat first, South Africa lost early wickets but a partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen got the hosts back into the game with the former scoring a century and helping the team to a competitive total. Chasing the score, Indian batters failed to exert themselves but a gutsy half-century from Deepak Chahar gave hope to the visitors but they were unable to get the job done.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Stat Highlights

# This is the fifth time India are whitewashed in a 3+ match ODI series

# This is the smallest winning margin of runs (4 runs) for South Africa against India

# KL Rahul becomes the first Indian captain to lose each of first three ODIs in charge

# Quintion de Kock has now scored 1000 ODI runs against India

#Quintion de Kock needed 16 innings to reach the 1000-run mark, fourth fastest by a player against any opponent in ODIs

# Quintion de Kock has scored the second-most 100s against India (6) in ODIs

# De Kock has 17 centuries as a keeper, the second most in ODIs

# Deepak Chahar scored his 2nd One-Day fifty

India will be hoping to put this disappointment behind them and get back to winning ways when they host West Indies for ODI and T20I series. Meanwhile, South Africa travel to New Zealand for two Tests before hosting Bangladesh for a limited overs series.

