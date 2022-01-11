After losing the second Test match by seven wickets, Virat Kohli and his men are back on to the ground with an intention to seal the series. The series currently stands on 1-1 and the third game will be played on January 11, 2021, and will be played at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview for the game. India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town.

So Virat Kohli who had missed out on the last match due to an injury will be included in the team. Kohli was seen sweating it out in the stadium ahead of the third match. The official account of the BCCI shared the photos of the practice session. The pitch at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town is said to be supporting the batsmen that simply means that the fans can expect big scores on the board. The spinners will also come into play with the game. Day 1 of the match could be delayed due to rains and the toss could be delayed.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021 Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 1 will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 11, 2021 (Tuesday). The day has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will take place at 01.30 am

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021 Day 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 3rd Test online.

