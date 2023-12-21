IND vs SA Free Live Streaming Online: India takes on South Africa in the third and final One-Day International (ODI). The three-match series is leveled at one each currently and both teams will be looking to clinch it in this final fixture. India convincingly won the first ODI and then South Africa put up an impressive show to bounce back in the series. Meanwhile, for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down. India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2023, Paarl Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Boland Park.

Indian batsmen struggled in the second ODI and managed to post only 211 despite Sai Sudarshan and KL Rahul scoring half-century each. In response, South Africa chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. Tony de Zorzi slammed unbeaten 119 to guide his side home.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India will face South Africa in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series on Tuesday, December 21. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and it will start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Paarl.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI 2023 Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and will provide the live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI series. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD in English. For Hindi commentary of IND vs SA 3rd ODI fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD. IND vs SA live telecast is available in regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. India vs South Africa live telecast is also available on DD Sports but for DD Free Dish users only, For live streaming details of IND vs SA 3rd ODI, scroll below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2023 Match?

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA ODI series online. Fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app to watch free live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI online. To watch IND vs SA live streaming on smart TV and website users will have to subscribe to the services.

