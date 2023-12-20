It will be the final and decider match of the three-match ODI series 2023 for both India and South Africa when they meet on Thursday, December 21. South Africa came in front for the 2nd ODI with a well balanced performance in the match. Both batting and bowling fields of South Africa had a better performance than India. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2023: Proteas Put in Much Better Overall Performance, Says Skipper Aiden Markram After Eight-Wicket Win.

While batting first India posted a below-average total of 211 runs and was bowled out by the Proteas. From the Indian batting side, skipper KL Rahul and opener Sai Sudarshan came up with half-centuries. Other than them no one even scored a 30 plus individual score. South African bowlers were bowling well, Nandre Burger took a three-wicket haul and only gave away 30 runs in his spell of 10 overs.

Chasing the target of 212 runs became very easy for the Proteas as Tony de Zorzi came up with a brilliant century. Tony scored 119 runs in 122 balls followed by an important knock of 52 runs by Reeza Hendricks. Indian bowlers did a very economical bowling but couldn't take many wickets, resulting in their loss.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and South Africa have played 93 ODI matches against each other. India has won 39 matches and South Africa has won 51 matches. Three matches ended in a no-result contest.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Key Players

Arshdeep Singh KL Rahul B Sai Sudharsan Tony de Zorzi Reeza Hendricks

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa. The IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of this match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website. Rinku Singh Scalps His Maiden International Wicket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Rassie van der Dussen During IND vs 2nd ODI 2023.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, B Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tony de Zorzi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).