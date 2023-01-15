India may have wrapped up the ODI series versus Sri Lanka, but the Men in Blue will be eager to whitewash their opponents when the two teams meet in the final game at Thiruvananthapuram. Unlike the first match, the second game was a low-scoring game where the hosts needed heroics from their lower middle order to get them over the line. In reply to Sri Lanka’s 215, India was struggling at 86/4 when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya stitched together a wonderful partnership which ultimately helped the side win. The team management confirmed head coach Rahul Dravid would be with the team for the final game after reports of him being unwell did the rounds in the build-up to the match. Opponents Sri Lanka will feel there have been moments when the team outplayed India, but they have been far and few. India versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 pm IST. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yuzvendra Chahal missed the second game owing to a sore shoulder, but he is fit and pushing for a place in the team ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, the man in form. The pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj have been firing on all cylinders and though their economy rate has been on the higher side, they have raw pace and swing, which is a positive. The batting continues to be the strength of the team, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all featuring.

Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis are the batting mainstays for Sri Lanka and if the visitors are to get a big score, one of the two needs to bat through the innings. The middle order has looked both short of confidence and skills needed to flourish here. Dasun Shanaka is a key player for the team but has not got much runs in the ODI series. Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne can assist Wanindu Hasaranga in the bowling department by picking early wickets. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Injured Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Majority of 2023 After Tearing Three Knee Ligaments.

When Is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 is scheduled on January 15 (Sunday) at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, in Kerala. The match will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST. Indian Cricketers Visit Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram (See Pic).

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 on TV?

Start Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights for India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and they will provide the Live Telecast of the series in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to watch the Live Telecast of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023. You can also watch the game with regional commentary in Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide the Live Telecast of the match to DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the online video platform, will live stream the IND vs SL ODI 2023 series. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka's 3rd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app or website. India is too strong in comparison to Sri Lanka and should secure an easy win here.

