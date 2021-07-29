India would take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series on Thursday, just a day after competing in the second match. The match would be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and would begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya De Silva held his nerve to score a gritty 40 run-knock off 34 balls to help his side claw back in the three-match series after losing the first T20I. Having been set a target of 133 by India, a side hit by coronavirus with all-rounder Krunal Pandya testing positive two days ago, Sri Lanka's batsmen initially faltered at 94/5 but they eventually crossed the line with two balls to spare. The Indian bowlers fought really hard to defend such a low total, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the wickets chart for the hosts with figures of 2/30. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar took one wicket each and so did Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Chetan Sakariya, who made his T20I debut. IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2021 Match Result: Sri Lanka Level Series With 4-Wicket Win in Second Twenty20 To Level 3-Match Series 1–1

For India, a worrying factor would be their batting, which needs considerable improvement, going into the third and deciding match. Here are the live streaming details for this match.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo on Thursday, July 29. The match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and fans can watch the IND vs SL match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary. The game will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).