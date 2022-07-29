With the T20 World Cup in Australia on the horizon, two top sides of this format - India and West Indies - will battle it out in a five-game series. A second-string Indian team beat West Indies in their own backyard comfortably in the ODI series but we all know the fifty-over format is fast losing relevance and that loss will not have much effect on the hosts. The Men in Blue are now up against a two-time world champion who have quality players in all departments. The big guns are back for India and they will be led by Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli inexplicably has been given a rest. West Indies versus India will be telecasted on DD Sports and streamed on the FanCode app from 8:00 PM IST. IND vs WI: Shimron Hetmyer Back in West Indies Squad for T20Is Against India

Evin Lewis misses out for West Indies once again while Shimron Hetmyer makes it to the squad after clearing a fitness test. Nicholas Pooran leads the team and a lot will ride on his shoulders, particularly in the middle overs. Hayden Walsh Jr and Jason Holder are the wicket-taking options for the side while Alzarri Joseph also knows a thing or two about playing against the Indian batsmen.

Rohit Sharma could open with Rishabh Pant in order to accommodate Dinesh Karthik in the team. Shreyas Iyer did well in the ODI series and could get the nod ahead of Deepak Hooda. Hardik Pandya is in the form of his life and he is currently the best all-rounder in the international T20 format. Ravindra Jadeja returns for India while R Ashwin will be pushing for inclusion in the playing eleven ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on July 29, 2022 (Friday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 07:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access the live content. India are on the right track at the moment in white ball cricket and should secure a win in the third ODI as well.

