Mitchell Starc was bought in the IPL 2024 auction hosted at Dubai for a record-breaking bid of 24.75 Crore INR by the Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise from Kolkata broke their banks on the veteran fast bowler as they need a bowler equally skilled both with the new ball and at the death. After the auction, a few accounts on X claimed that Mitchell Starc's wife, Australian Women's Team captain Alyssa Healy is five months pregnant and Starc will miss the upcoming IPL to stay alongside his wife. It is a fake news and in fact, nothing about it is true as Alyssa Healy is currently in India leading Australia for the upcoming tour and will also lead WPL team UP Warriorz in February. Multiple franchises including KKR have already enquired about Starc's availability and they engaged in a bidding war only after the assurance provided from his side. The rumour was first spread by parody account of a cricket influencer. Other accounts joined eventually. 'Ami KKR' Mitchell Starc Reacts After Becoming Most Expensive Player in IPL History (Watch Video).

Parody Account’s Fake Post

Big blow for KKR, Alyssa Healy is 5 months pregnant, Mitchell starc likely to miss IPL to focus on his child. pic.twitter.com/9aKd41qW9u — Mufadaal Vohra (@muffadaal_vohra) December 20, 2023

Another Fake Post

Big blow for KKR, Alyssa Healy is 5 months pregnant, Mitchell starc likely to miss IPL to focus on his child. 🫣#MitchellStarc #iplauction2024 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/gR2H712SwJ — salman khan (@khansalman88177) December 20, 2023

Fake News of Alyssa Healy's Pregnancy Spread By X User

Big blow for KKR, Alyssa Healy is 5 months pregnant, Mitchell starc likely to miss IPL to focus on his child. — HAFEEZ KHAN (@HAFEEZK51158740) December 20, 2023

