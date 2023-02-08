After a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia, the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to bounce back in their preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Bangladesh. Defending champions Australia batted first and the Indian bowlers did a pretty good job, restricting one of the best batting sides to just 129/8. But a below-par show with the bat meant that all India could get was just 85 in 15 overs, therefore losing the contest by 44 runs. Against Bangladesh, India will look to have a better performance, especially with the bat ahead of the team’s tournament opener against archrivals Pakistan on February 12. When Is WPL 2023 Auction? Know Date and Time in IST of Women's Premier League Inaugural Players Auction.

However, the Women in Blue can take plenty of positives from their match against Australia, keeping in mind the bowling effort. It is not everyday that Australia, who boast of the likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry struggle to score and a lot of credit for India’s bowling effort should go to Shikha Pandey. The veteran, making a comeback, ended up with splendid figures of 2/9 in three overs. She was well complemented by Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav, who also had two wickets apiece. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: India Bowled Out for 85, Australia Win by 44 Runs.

When is India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match will be played at Stellenbosch University 1, on February 08 (Wednesday). The practice clash will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 05:30 PM IST. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 but the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match will not be provided by them. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this game on TV will not be available in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star network, will provide live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 matches. Unfortunately, the live streaming of this warm-up match is unlikely to be available. Fans can follow the match's updates on ICC's website and the team's social media handles.

