The Indian women's team will be looking to return to winning ways after a shock loss against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faces Bangladesh and a win will further consolidate their position at the top of the points table. The game takes place in Sylhet which has provided bowling-friendly wickets so far. Chasing a marginal 138 against Pakistan, the Indian batters just did not turn up on the big stage. The partnerships were lacking and the team buckled under duress. Opponents Bangladesh have all to play for in this game as they look to jump to second on the ladder. They have 6 points so far and will be fairly confident of a good showing this afternoon. India versus Bangladesh will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:00 PM IST. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Sri Lanka Move to Third With Win Over Malaysia, India Remain on Top

Bangladesh has so far beaten Malaysia and Thailand in the Asia Cup while losing to Pakistan. They do not have a good track record when it comes to facing quality sides and this is where the side will have to believe in themselves. Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana scored half-centuries in the previous game and they will be expected to do the bulk of the scoring against India as well. The side used plenty of bowlers against Malaysia and all of them were economical which was a positive.

The Indian team had a collapse of sorts against Pakistan as it is rare that the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues all fail at the same time. These world-class names have to come good in this vital match today for India to register another win. Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar along with Renuka Singh are the go-to bowlers when it comes to picking up wickets.

When is India W vs Bangladesh W, Women's Asia Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Bangladesh Women in Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet on October 08, 2022 (Saturday). The IND-W vs BAN-W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs Bangladesh W, Women's Asia Cup 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Star Sports channels to catch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs Bangladesh W, Women's Asia Cup 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch IND-W vs BAN-W match live streaming online. India may have faulted against Pakistan but they are too good a side to slip up against Bangladesh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).