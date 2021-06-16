Indian Women's team is all set to take on England in the one-off Test match which will be hosted at the County Ground, Bristol. The one-off Test match will be played for the first time in seven years and the teams look totally geared up for the one-off contest. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So England Women's team has not played a single match since 2019. England Women vs India Women One-Off Test 2021: From Mithali Raj to Katherine Brunt, 5 Players to Watch Out for During ENG-W vs IND-W at Bristol County Ground.

The last time the hosts played a test match against the Australian women's, team the match ended with a draw. On the other hand, the Indian women's team played their last Test match against South Africa in Mysore in 2014. So, to cut long story short, both teams are playing Test cricket after a long time. Indian captain Mithali Raj sent out a message to the debutants and said that they should enjoy the game than overthinking the Test format. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Mithali Raj and her team will lock horns with England Women's team in a one-off Test match 2021 on June 16. Since it's a Test match, the match will last for five days and the Day 1 of the match starts today i.e. Wednesday. The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST and the toss will take half an hour before the match.

Where To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow the live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test Match 2021 match online for fans in India.

Squads:

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Indrani Roy, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

India Women

