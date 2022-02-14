A humiliating 62-run defeat in the 1st ODI pegged India's preparations for the Women's World Cup next month but Mithali Raj and her side would be keen on turning around their fortunes when they face New Zealand women's team in the 2nd ODI. This match, like the first ODI, would be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Batting turned out to be India's thorn in their stride as apart from Mithali Raj (59) and Yastika Bhatia (41), no other batter could make a mark. This is something to be worried and the Indian camp would be eager on solving this problem in this series itself, prior to the World Cup. IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Suzie Bates Slams Ton as New Zealand Women Humble India

New Zealand on the other hand, dominated the game in most parts and despite being bowled out for 275, they managed to snatch a 62-run win, courtesy of some fiery bowling by Jess Kerr, who managed to snare four wickets. Credit should also be given to New Zealand women's team skipper Suzie Bates, who scored a hundred and Amy Satterthwaite, who played a 63-run knock. New Zealand look to be the more of these two sides as the series progresses while India would be keen on staging a fightback. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match will begin from February 15, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards and has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI 2022?

Amazon Prime Video would be the official live streaming partner for this series in New Zealand. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the game on their devices.

