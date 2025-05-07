India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Cricket Team will be locking horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the fifth match of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in Sri Lanka. The tri-series has already turned out to be a pretty unpredictable one and both India and South Africa would look to bounce back after losing their last matches to Sri Lanka. The India Women's National Cricket Team started their campaign in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on a high with two wins before the shock loss to Sri Lanka. The South Africa Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, are yet to win in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, losing to both India and Sri Lanka. Should South Africa lose this, they will be out of the reckoning to make it the final. IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team came out on top in a thriller the last time these two teams met in the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Batting first, India had scored 276/6, riding on a spectacular 78 from the bat of Pratika Rawal and important contributions from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41). In response, South Africa were powered by a Tazmin Brits century in the second innings. The right-hander had initially retired hurt and then returned to the crease but could not help her team get past the finish line. Sneh Rana was the star performer for India, taking a five-wicket haul to ensure that South Africa were bowled out for 261. Indian All-Rounder Kashvee Gautam Ruled Out From Women’s Tri-Series 2025 in Sri Lanka, Kranti Goud Named Replacement.

When is IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI will be played on Wednesday, May 7. The IND-W vs SA-W match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI of Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 on any TV channel. For IND-W vs SA-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 5th ODI 2025?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch the IND-W vs SA-W 5th ODI 2025 match of Women's Tri-Nation Series on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 25. Fans also have the options of purchasing a Team India pass (for all India Women's National Cricket Team matches in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025) that costs Rs 59 or a Tour Pass (for the entire Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025), which is priced at Rs 79.

