India would be aiming to get their campaign back on track when they face West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 12. The match would be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and is set to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Mithali Raj's team did have a great start to the tournament with a 107-run win over Pakistan but fell to a defeat against New Zealand in their second game. In both these games, it was India's batting order, which failed to make a mark and the quick loss of wickets has been one of the areas of concern for the Indian camp. Skipper Mithali Raj too has not been in good form. They are up against West Indies, a side which is in great form, having begun the Women's World Cup with two wins in as many matches. One of their victories have come against defending champions England. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated

Currently fifth on the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 points table, India need a victory to have a chance of breaking into the top four. But given the fact that West Indies are in very good form, it would take a good batting effort from India to have them get to the victory. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 12, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs West Indies Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs West Indies Women match online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).