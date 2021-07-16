Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube announced on Friday (July 16, 2021) that he has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Anjum Khan.
We loved with a love which was more than love …
And now this is where our forever starts ❤️
Just Married …
16-07-2021 #togetherforever pic.twitter.com/2SlVDNeO2h
— Shivam Dube (@IamShivamDube) July 16, 2021
